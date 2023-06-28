Plane lands at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after dealing with mechanical issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A airplane dealing with mechanical issues landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to the airport, Delta Airlines Flight 1092 landed around 8:40 a.m. on Runway 36 Left.

⚠️ Update: Runway 18R/36L is currently closed following a mechanical issue with Delta Air Lines. No injuries reported. Passengers returned to the terminal. The Airport is working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) June 28, 2023

The airplane is still on the runway, which remains closed while crews work to remove it.

Nobody was injured in the incident and passengers were bussed to a terminal.

The plane arrived in Charlotte after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Operational impacts are expected.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines on the status of flights before coming to the airport.

