Plane lands at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after dealing with mechanical issues

Delta Airlines Flight 1092 landed around 8:40 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A airplane dealing with mechanical issues landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to the airport, Delta Airlines Flight 1092 landed around 8:40 a.m. on Runway 36 Left.

The airplane is still on the runway, which remains closed while crews work to remove it.

Nobody was injured in the incident and passengers were bussed to a terminal.

The plane arrived in Charlotte after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Operational impacts are expected.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines on the status of flights before coming to the airport.

