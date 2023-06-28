NCHP: Driver charged in deadly Catawba Co. construction crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have announced the charges filed against the driver they said was involved in a Monday crash that killed a construction worker in Catawba County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Jerry Lee Johnson, 80, of Sherrills Ford, has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and without decreasing speed as necessary to avoid colliding with a person. His first court appearance is on Dec. 8, 2023.

Troopers said N.C. 150 at Vinewood Road in Catawba County was temporarily shut down due to the fatal crash.

According to the highway patrol, a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on N.C. 150 and hit two construction workers that were in the road moving traffic cones.

According to the highway patrol, the workers were struck around 3:35 p.m., killing one and sending the other to the hospital in serious condition. Ryan Scott Tanner, 23, of Valdese, died at the scene.

Johnson, the driver of the Equinox, was not injured, according to troopers.

Authorities said alcohol was not a contributing factor.

The road was marked as a construction zone. A member of the flag crew, who was almost hit, was in the road with a stop sign and motioning traffic to move over.

During the on-scene investigation, the road was closed in the area for two hours.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.