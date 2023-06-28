PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Jury convicts man of 2018 murder in Charlotte shopping center parking lot

The victim was found shot to death in a car in the lot.
Jeffrey Boggs was convicted in a 2018 murder in southwest Charlotte.
Jeffrey Boggs was convicted in a 2018 murder in southwest Charlotte.(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The gunman in a deadly 2018 shooting in southwest Charlotte will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

According to Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, a jury convicted Jeffrey Boggs, 29, on the charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His trial for the murder of 31-year-old Demarco Trayvon Pegues started on June 5 and ended with Wednesday’s guilty verdict, according to the DA’s office. Judge Carla Archie then sentenced Boggs to life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.

Boggs shot and killed Pegues in the parking lot of the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center in March 2018.

The victim was found shot to death in a car in the lot.

Police later found Boggs at a hotel on Lucky Penny Street in Charlotte, where he was then taken into custody.

Prosecutors said Boggs and Pegues knew each other and had arranged to meet in the shopping center parking lot when the shooting occurred.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

