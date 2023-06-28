‘It’s been ridiculous’: Passengers frustrated with delays ahead of holiday travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From New Jersey to Los Angeles, lines of frustrated passengers with delayed or canceled flights are filling airports across the country, and Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is no different.

Bad weather, staff shortages and summer travel demand have already caused issues this week as we near July 4 holiday travel.

At one point late last night, Flight Aware showed departures from Charlotte-Douglas running more than two hours behind.

#CLTairport is anticipating record-breaking crowds for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. Passenger numbers for summer travel this season are projected to exceed 2019 numbers by approximately 10%. #PrepareToFly



Some of the issues are because of bad weather up in the northeast. United Airlines has been especially hit hard by it, with more than 150,000 passengers impacted since the weekend.

In fact, among all airlines, across the country, there have been more than 6,000 flights canceled and 32,000 delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has placed weather restrictions on airports from Washington, D.C., to Boston, and there are a shortage of air traffic controllers at some airports.

All the problems and delays have left passengers fed up.

“It’s just been delay after delay,” one passenger said. “My flight got canceled yesterday and it was delayed for over five hours, so we were just sitting on the plane. It’s been ridiculous, honestly.”

Charlotte-Douglas is expecting 229,000 people to pass through TSA between tomorrow and next Wednesday. That’s a 13 percent increase from last year at this time.

Flyers are advised to get to the airport early and book parking ahead of arrival to make the travel process smoother.

