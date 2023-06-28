PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hornets extend qualifying offer to Miles Bridges

Bridges is a restricted free agent this summer, looking to take the court for the first time in over a year.
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Harrington Gardiner Jr.
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets have made qualifying offers to several players before NBA free agency opens this week.

The Hornets have extended qualifying offers to Miles Bridges, Theo Maledon and PJ Washington to make all three restricted free agents.

The biggest name of the players who were extended is small forward Miles Bridges who received a 30 game suspension in 2022 for a domestic violence incident. According to Spoctrac, the offer is worth $7.9 million if Bridges accepts the qualifying offer from the Hornets.

Bridges is a restricted free agent this summer, looking to take the court for the first time in over a year. The Hornets also recently added forward Brandon Miller in the 2023 NBA Draft adding to an already deep small forward position.

Despite the offer that was made to each player Bridges, Washington, and Maledon are still allowed to listen to offers from other teams and evaluate the best option for them during the free agency period. However, any contract that is offered by any other team during that period can be matched by The Charlotte Hornets.

The NBA free agency period begins this Friday at 6 p.m. est, which is when teams are eligible to make offers to restricted and unrestricted free agents across the free agency pool.

