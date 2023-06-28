PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fireworks set to blast over historic Spencer Shops at the NC Transportation Museum

Free fireworks show taking place on Saturday
The N.C. Transportation Museum is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.(North Carolina Transportation Museum)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Kick-off your Independence Day celebrations with the N.C. Transportation Museum on Saturday, July 1! Beginning at 5:30 p.m. enjoy an evening of family fun with our Fireworks Over Historic Spencer Shops.

Activities include fireworks, food vendors, a balloon twister artist, bubble show, DJ, inflatables, as well as corn hole and other lawn games.

On display will be the Ride of Pride trucks from Daimler Trucks North America’s Cleveland, NC plant.

Food vendors include Roadway Dawg’s Food Truck, Mottzarellas Food Truck, The Chill Shak Food Truck, and The Old 97 Kettle Corn.

The spectacular firework show will begin at 9:15 p.m. For a small fee, guests are invited to take a ride in a WWII era Dodge Weapons Carrier, as well as a ride on our turntable, the centerpiece of railroad operations at the largest remaining roundhouse in North America.

All other activities are free. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

During the day, visitors can take part in the Moving the Military Guided Tour. This tour will highlight military vehicles and equipment in the museum’s collection. Travel back in time as you learn the importance of the artifacts and the role they played in military history.

Tour times are 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. This walking tour lasts approximately 60 minutes and is included in general admission.

Event sponsored by F&M Bank, Miller Davis, Town of Spencer, Holmes Iron & Metal, Inc., New Pointe Realty, Brent H. Parks CPA, Carter Law Group, and Central Carolina Insurance Agency.

For more information about the event, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/fireworks-over-spencer-shops or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.

