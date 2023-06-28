Everything you need to know about the Gold Cup, featuring the USMNT in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - The CONCACAF Gold Cup returns to Charlotte this weekend.

What’s happening: Bank of America Stadium will host a doubleheader on Sunday, July 2. The U.S. men’s national team plays Trinidad and Tobago at 7 p.m. Honduras plays Haiti at 9 p.m. Natural grass has been installed for these matches (Bank of America Stadium switched to an artificial surface in 2021).

Why it matters: This is the first time USMNT will play in Charlotte.

Gold Cup matches have been played at Bank of America Stadium three times (2011, 2015 and 2019), with attendance increasing from 46,012 in 2011 to 59,283 in 2019, per Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

Between the lines: International matches have always brought a frenetic atmosphere to Uptown. This is the first international competition here since Charlotte FC kicked off its inaugural Major League Soccer campaign in 2022.

Details: Both the lower bowl and the upper deck of the stadium will be open. Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff:

Tickets start at $50 and include both matches.

American Outlaws’ Charlotte chapter (USMNT and USWNT supporters) will host a party Saturday night at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille (911 E. Morehead St.) at 6pm with live music, DNG’s full menu, drink specials, raffles and merch giveaways. They will also be raising money for Alexander Central High School.

Tailgate with USMNT fans at from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Supporters Lot, the same one used for Charlotte FC tailgates (703 McNinch St., across from the stadium and Clutch). Food will be available for a suggested donation of $5 minimum. Bring your own beverages.

You can watch the USMNT on fuboTV and FS1.

Of note: You won’t see faces like USMNT stars Christian Pulisic or Weston McKennie. Many of USMNT’s top-tier players were not called up for the Gold Cup after being called up for the Concacaf Nations League, which they won, earlier this month.

Flashback: The U.S. women’s national team last played in Charlotte in 2019. USMNT last played in North Carolina in 2018, defeating Paraguay 1-0 in Cary.

