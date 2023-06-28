Eastway Middle School magnet program approved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Switching Eastway Middle School’s magnet program to Cambridge passed 8-0 during Tuesday’s CMS Board of Education meeting.

The program passed under the following conditions:

Cambridge will be offered to students within the attendance boundary as well as through the school choice lottery

The program will be a direct feed to students at Garinger High School

The program will be offered through the lottery in fall 2023 for the 2024-25 school year

The program would help students get ready for high school and college. Students are able to study local, national and international perspectives and can earn college credit as early as freshman year.

Only two parents spoke during public comment.

One father was upset that south Charlotte schools were left out of the magnet programs again, but he said Cambridge was added to several other schools in the area previously and those schools aren’t magnet schools. He was also upset that his child can’t have access to a magnet school because he lives in south Charlotte.

The other parent who spoke mostly talked about how they felt the school board handled redistricting in south Charlotte.

During the vote portion, Lenora Shipp said she wants the board to look at how things are handled and what they do in south Charlotte. Two other school board members echoed what she said.

Eastway Middle School feeds into Garinger High School, which already has the Cambridge program. The board apologized for not making that clear.

