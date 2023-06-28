PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crime Stoppers: Police asking for public's help identifying person who robbed east Charlotte Bojangles

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who robbed a Bojangles in east Charlotte.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who robbed a Bojangles in east Charlotte.

The incident happened Saturday June 10 around 11:30 p.m. when a person bundled up in dark clothing robbed the restaurant.

Surveillance footage from the business shows the intruder lead an employee down a hallway to the store safe. The footage shows the intruder armed with a gun.

“This suspect probably had been watching the business. It was probably relatively light foot traffic at the time – 11:30 p.m. at night so he just took the opportunity to rob the business,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Police said the bundled-up intruder left the business after getting money.

“We ask that you take a look at the video and the photos and you may have some insight in reference to this. Take a look at the clothing. If anything looks familiar to you, we just ask that you give us a call,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

