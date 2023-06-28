CMPD to provide information on latest trends in crimes against children

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) will hold a news conference at its uptown headquarters this morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are scheduled to participate in the briefing, which will begin at 10 a.m.

Authorities are expected to discuss the latest major trends involving crimes against children.

