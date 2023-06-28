CMPD: Internet crimes against children on the rise in Charlotte, across NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Cases of online crimes committed against children are increasing at a disturbing rate.

That was the update provided by members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI during a Wednesday news conference.

Officers said those online crimes include child sexual abuse material and child exploitation and extortion.

“These crimes know no geographical, racial, or socioeconomic boundaries,” said CMPD Special Victims Division Lieutenant Jim Ivie. “They target both boys and girls and severely affect the mental health of our children. Our goal today is to bring this problem to light for parents and to keep our children from being victimized.”

According to the department, cyber tips reported to the CMPD have increased from 98 tips in 2016 to 724 in 2022. Nearly 19,000 cyber tips were reported in North Carolina in 2022, up from approximately 2,500 in 2016, according to information from the SBI.

Between 2021 to 2022, the FBI reported a 600% increase in sextortion cases in North Carolina. Sextortion is defined as the practice of extorting money or sexual favors from an individual by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity.

So far this year, there have been 123 reported victims of ‘sextortion’ across the state, authorities said. In some instances, victims have taken their own lives out of embarrassment and fear.

Authorities provided some tips for parents to help protect their children:

Always monitor your child’s online presence and keep parental controls on your child’s electronic devices.

Discuss with your child what is appropriate online

Never send any inappropriate/explicit images to ANYONE

Never chat online with someone you do not know in person

Limit and monitor the amount of time your child spends on their devices

To report abuse in Charlotte, call 911 or 311 and make a report. You can also contact the North Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber Tip Line, by visiting cybertipline.org or calling 1-800-THE-LOST. To report images you believe are being circulated online, visit Takeitdown.ncmec.org.

