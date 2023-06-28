Charlotte’s oldest restaurant says goodbye

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saying goodbye to a Charlotte staple.

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant closed for good Wednesday. Green’s Lunch has been an uptown Charlotte staple for nearly a hundred years. For reasons still a bit unclear the owners decided to close.

Well, there’s no question that folks really love their Green’s Lunch. Folks started lining up at the restaurant before it even opened on Wednesday, to make sure they could get in line to get one of those last hotdogs that were being served.

Greens Lunch going out of business this week. Line crazy pic.twitter.com/4rTOzpFwyT — Westside Mike (@TheMike_B) June 26, 2023

The line to get into Green’s Lunch stretched for more than a block at one point and one can imagine that by the time some folks got their order, they had worked up quite an appetite.

Green’s Lunch opened back in 1926, which was 97 years ago long before all the towering skyscrapers that now surround the building dominated the skyline.

“My grandparents used to come here every Saturday, actually for lunch, right at noon they’d be here. Grandfather would order a hot dog with nothing on it, just the plain hot dog,” says John Gleason, a native Charlottean.

The menu wasn’t extensive. Traditional breakfast fare and for lunch burgers and sandwiches. But what really put Green’s on the food lover’s map was the dogs. The hot dogs were the best in Charlotte, according to the old and young.

“It feels kind of sad because when you think of it, we’re losing the most iconic place in this city,” says Alex Brown,10 years old.

For many folks, coming to Green’s Lunch was like a rite of passage. In fact, many folks say you couldn’t really call yourself a Charlottean unless you’d had a hotdog at Green’s Lunch.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid. I remember my aunts used to bring me here because one in particular, loves hot dogs, still to this day. So it’s a real place in my heart. I had to come and support them on the last day for sure,” says Cindy Wright, a native Charlottean.

And more than the food and memories many folks who came by Wednesday were just sad to see the loss of yet another part of Charlotte’s history.

“I’m afraid that we might become kind of a bland place if we lose these restaurants that really are distinctive. I mean there are a few that just closed this year, like Gus’ Sir Beef and a couple of others. I don’t know, we’re kind of losing those things that make Charlotte unique and special and ya, we need to stem the tide stop that trend,” says John Gleason.

