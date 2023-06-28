Charlotte Prep vows to rebuild school building destroyed by fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The board of trustees at Charlotte Preparatory School is vowing to rebuild the lower school damaged by Monday night’s fire.

Officials said the three-alarm fire, which essentially destroyed one campus building, caused more than $2.5 million in damage.

The fire department says the building was up to North Carolina fire code, despite there being no sprinklers inside.

Fire officials said the school structure was built in 1993, before sprinkler systems were required inside schools. That rule changed in 2002.

The Charlotte Fire marshal said public and private schools, such as this one, require a fire inspection twice a year.

A school official added the last inspection they had was completed in mid-February.

Still, the fire has sparked safety concerns, especially fresh off the heels of a major fire at a construction site in SouthPark in May.

“It’s a little crazy, and it’s just interesting that there’s been two huge fires,” former student Charlie Lunsford said.

People living in the area are left wondering if this most recent fire should bring more change.

“[Are] there things we need to be thinking about differently?” a neighbor questioned.

The school said it has already begun working with its insurance broker to start the cleanup and rebuilding process. A letter to families said it plans to set up temporary classrooms by the start of the next school year.

“We will rebuild and will do so in ways that make our campus even better,” Head of School Chris Marblo said in the letter. “We will soon create new memories. Our school community is resilient and united, and I have already heard from many of you offering your help.”

Charlotte Fire has not yet released the cause of the fire.

Several people showed up Tuesday to survey the damage and remember the school they loved.

“I was heartbroken. I love Charlotte Prep,” math tutor Cindy Bean said.

“The old building and all the memories it has inside it is what makes it so special,” added Lunsford.

Charlotte Prep said around 150 current students could be without a classroom this fall.

