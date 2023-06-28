PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte Prep vows to rebuild school building destroyed by fire

The fire department said the building was up to code, despite not having sprinklers inside.
A large fire consumed a building on the campus of Charlotte Preparatory School late Monday night.
A large fire consumed a building on the campus of Charlotte Preparatory School late Monday night.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The board of trustees at Charlotte Preparatory School is vowing to rebuild the lower school damaged by Monday night’s fire.

Officials said the three-alarm fire, which essentially destroyed one campus building, caused more than $2.5 million in damage.

The fire department says the building was up to North Carolina fire code, despite there being no sprinklers inside.

Fire officials said the school structure was built in 1993, before sprinkler systems were required inside schools. That rule changed in 2002.

The Charlotte Fire marshal said public and private schools, such as this one, require a fire inspection twice a year.

A school official added the last inspection they had was completed in mid-February.

Still, the fire has sparked safety concerns, especially fresh off the heels of a major fire at a construction site in SouthPark in May.

“It’s a little crazy, and it’s just interesting that there’s been two huge fires,” former student Charlie Lunsford said.

People living in the area are left wondering if this most recent fire should bring more change.

“[Are] there things we need to be thinking about differently?” a neighbor questioned.

The school said it has already begun working with its insurance broker to start the cleanup and rebuilding process. A letter to families said it plans to set up temporary classrooms by the start of the next school year.

“We will rebuild and will do so in ways that make our campus even better,” Head of School Chris Marblo said in the letter. “We will soon create new memories. Our school community is resilient and united, and I have already heard from many of you offering your help.”

Charlotte Fire has not yet released the cause of the fire.

Several people showed up Tuesday to survey the damage and remember the school they loved.

“I was heartbroken. I love Charlotte Prep,” math tutor Cindy Bean said.

“The old building and all the memories it has inside it is what makes it so special,” added Lunsford.

Charlotte Prep said around 150 current students could be without a classroom this fall.

Related: No injuries after large fire breaks out at Charlotte prep school

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Breaking News
Dallas, NC police asking residents to stay inside
The crash has closed a part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte.
CMPD: ‘Serious traffic accident’ closes part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte
A portion of Charlotte Preparatory School was destroyed in a fire late Monday night.
No injuries after large fire breaks out at Charlotte prep school

Latest News

South Charlotte crash damages power pole, knocks out power to more than 1,600
‘It’s been ridiculous’: Passengers frustrated with delays ahead of holiday travel
The Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is expecting nearly 230,000 people to pass through...
‘It’s been ridiculous’: Passengers frustrated with delays ahead of holiday travel
A hit-and-run in Charlotte's Dilworth neighborhood has left more than 1,600 people without power.
South Charlotte crash damages power pole, knocks out power to more than 1,600