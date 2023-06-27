‘We have a fire!’: 911 calls from massive SouthPark fire released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New 911 calls are painting a dire picture in the moments leading up to the massive fire in SouthPark last month.

It happened at a construction site not far from Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall. Two construction workers died in the fire.

Video showed several vehicles destroyed by fire inside a south Charlotte parking deck.

That massive blaze was considered a five-alarm fire, meaning hundreds of firefighters were called to the scene.

This is a portion of the transcript of one of the first calls made to 911:

Dispatch: “Charlotte 911. Do you need police, fire or MEDIC?”

Caller: “We have a fire! We have a fire!”

Dispatch: “What’s going on there?”

Caller: “We have a trailer on fire! Inside the parking deck!”

Dispatch: “Okay, so it’s the trailer for like the back of a truck?”

Caller: “Yes sir. It’s a trailer that has some equipment on it. We sprayed fire extinguishers, but it continues to burn sir! We’re evacuating the building!”

Dispatch: “Is there anyone still in the vehicle at all?”

Caller: “No sir, not that we know of. We’re evacuating the building.”

Dispatch: “Okay. Anything, it’s just the back trailer part? It’s not the actual cab?”

Caller: “It’s the trailer sir! It’s not hooked to a truck! It’s an individual trailer that you pull with a vehicle! It doesn’t have a motor.”

