PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Temperatures stay hot as rain chances drop off through midweek

Plenty of sunshine is expected over the next few days.
After a stormy start to the week, rain is expected to stay away until Thursday.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will stay hot through the rest of this week, with rain chances dropping off through midweek.

  • Midweek: Lots of sunshine, seasonal temps
  • Late-Week: Thunderstorm chances return
  • Weekend: Hot 90s, storm risk each afternoon

The midweek period will be dominated by mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm weather with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and very little chance for much rain. Even the humidity level will be a little lower.

Rain chances over the next week
Rain chances over the next week(WBTV First Alert Weather)

After a pleasant evening, skies will be clear with overnight lows dropping back into the 60s.

Thursday will remain dry, but a few thunderstorms could roll in after the sun goes down and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast each afternoon on Friday and over the weekend with highs in the lower 90s all three days. In short, this will be a typical pattern for late June/early July.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
Crews investigating cause of large fire at Gaston Co. lithium plant
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for multiple counties
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for multiple counties
More than 100 flights had already been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport by...
270+ flights delayed, others canceled at Charlotte airport as weather threatens
The impacted areas appear to be in the Steele Creek area and along the North Carolina/South...
Snake cause of massive power outage in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

Temperatures stay hot as rain chances drop off
Storms take down trees, knock out power to thousands Monday night
Storms took down several trees and left thousands in the dark on Monday night.
Storms take down trees, knock out power to thousands Monday night
A tree fell on a car and a house on N. Ellis St. on Monday night.
Power restored to most customers after 3K outages in Salisbury