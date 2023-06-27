Temperatures stay hot as rain chances drop off through midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will stay hot through the rest of this week, with rain chances dropping off through midweek.

Midweek: Lots of sunshine, seasonal temps

Late-Week: Thunderstorm chances return

Weekend: Hot 90s, storm risk each afternoon

The midweek period will be dominated by mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm weather with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and very little chance for much rain. Even the humidity level will be a little lower.

Rain chances over the next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

After a pleasant evening, skies will be clear with overnight lows dropping back into the 60s.

Thursday will remain dry, but a few thunderstorms could roll in after the sun goes down and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast each afternoon on Friday and over the weekend with highs in the lower 90s all three days. In short, this will be a typical pattern for late June/early July.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

