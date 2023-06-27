PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat

The Supreme Court is seen behind flowers, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington, as decisions...
The Supreme Court is seen behind flowers, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington, as decisions are expected. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to make it more difficult to convict a person of making a violent threat. The case could make it harder for prosecutors to convict certain people who threaten elected officials, including the president.

The high court ruled in a case that involves a man who was sentenced to more than four years in prison in Colorado for sending threatening Facebook messages. The man’s lawyers had argued that he suffers from mental illness and never intended his messages to be threatening.

Officials said that violent threats against public officials have increased in recent years. The internet and social media generally have expanded the number and kind of threats including online harassment, intimidation and stalking.

The question for the court was whether prosecutors must show that a person being prosecuted for making a threat knew their behavior was threatening or whether prosecutors just have to prove that a reasonable person would see it as threatening.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote for a majority of the court that prosecutors have to show that “the defendant had some subjective understanding of the threatening nature of his statements.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
Crews investigating cause of large fire at Gaston Co. lithium plant
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for multiple counties
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for multiple counties
More than 100 flights had already been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport by...
270+ flights delayed, others canceled at Charlotte airport as weather threatens
The impacted areas appear to be in the Steele Creek area and along the North Carolina/South...
Snake cause of massive power outage in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

Officials provide update on three-alarm Charlotte prep school fire
Officials provide update on three-alarm Charlotte prep school fire
Storms take down trees, knock out power to thousands Monday night
3-alarm fire destroys southeast Charlotte prep school, no injuries reported
The attack happened in a city park, police said.
‘Unprovoked’ man stabs dog to death in park, police say
Proposed rules in New York City would target coal-and-wood fired ovens at pizzerias, pushing...
Proposed NYC environmental regulations targets coal, wood-fired pizza ovens