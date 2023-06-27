Summer temps returns after Monday’s severe storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The system that brought us severe weather Monday evening is allowing us to get a little break in the humidity over the next few days, with dew point temperatures in the mid-60s.

Middle of the week: Seasonal temps with mostly sunny skies

Late Week: Hot, highs in the low 90s, a few storms possible starting late Thursday night

Temperatures through mid-week are going to be running close to average topping out around 90 degrees.

Humidity and temperatures will start to increase by the end of the workweek with temps topping out in the low to mid-90s and dew points starting to climb back up to around 70 making it feel hotter with feel-like temps in the upper 90s.

Thursday will remain dry, but a few thunderstorms could roll in after the sun goes down and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast each afternoon on Friday and over the weekend with highs in the lower 90s all three days. In short, this will be a typical pattern for late June/early July.

Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.