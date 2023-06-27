Storms take down trees, knock out power to thousands Monday night

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong storms left a trail of damage throughout the Charlotte region on Monday night, taking down trees and knocking out power to thousands.

Much of the damage occurred in Rowan County. In Salisbury, one tree came crashing down on a home on North Main Street, and several others were blown over by storms.

6 displaced in Salisbury on N. Main. Tree on house. No injuries. @GCRRedCross helping residents. Power out in many areas of Salisbury now. pic.twitter.com/ZEE3AsgSjb — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) June 27, 2023

Fallen limbs also littered the ground across the region, and strong winds blew trash cans and other debris around.

Video also showed small beads of hail coming down Monday evening.

At the height of the outages, about 3,000 people in Salisbury lost power during the storms. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, only about 1,000 of those outages remain, with power expected to be restored around 9 a.m. or shortly after.

In Mecklenburg County, McIlwaine Road near Beatties Ford Road is closed after power lines and a tree were taken down.

As of Tuesday morning, no significant outages were reported in Charlotte.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by storm damage.

