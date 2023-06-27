PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Storms take down trees, knock out power to thousands Monday night

Much of the reported damage happened in Rowan County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong storms left a trail of damage throughout the Charlotte region on Monday night, taking down trees and knocking out power to thousands.

Much of the damage occurred in Rowan County. In Salisbury, one tree came crashing down on a home on North Main Street, and several others were blown over by storms.

Fallen limbs also littered the ground across the region, and strong winds blew trash cans and other debris around.

Video also showed small beads of hail coming down Monday evening.

At the height of the outages, about 3,000 people in Salisbury lost power during the storms. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, only about 1,000 of those outages remain, with power expected to be restored around 9 a.m. or shortly after.

In Mecklenburg County, McIlwaine Road near Beatties Ford Road is closed after power lines and a tree were taken down.

Drivers in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

As of Tuesday morning, no significant outages were reported in Charlotte.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by storm damage.

Related: Cabarrus, Rowan Co. residents still cleaning up after last week’s storm

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
Crews investigating cause of large fire at Gaston Co. lithium plant
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for multiple counties
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for multiple counties
More than 100 flights had already been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport by...
270+ flights delayed, others canceled at Charlotte airport as weather threatens
The impacted areas appear to be in the Steele Creek area and along the North Carolina/South...
Snake cause of massive power outage in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

A tree fell on a car and a house on N. Ellis St. on Monday night.
About 3,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Salisbury
A tree fell on a car and a house on N. Ellis St. on Monday night.
About 3,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Salisbury
Cabarrus, Rowan Co. residents still cleaning up after last week’s storm
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for multiple counties
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for multiple counties