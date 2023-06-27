PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ryan Seacrest announced on social media Tuesday that he will succeed longtime host Pat Sajak on “Wheel of Fortune.”

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest wrote on Instagram. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

Sajak announced in June that their 41st season, which starts in September, would be his last. Seacrest is set to take over in 2024.

Co-host Vanna White is under contract for another year and is in negotiations to continue on with the hit game show, a source told The New York Times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
Crews investigating cause of large fire at Gaston Co. lithium plant
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
A portion of Charlotte Preparatory School was destroyed in a fire late Monday night.
No injuries after large fire breaks out at Charlotte prep school
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for multiple counties
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for multiple counties
More than 100 flights had already been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport by...
270+ flights delayed, others canceled at Charlotte airport as weather threatens

Latest News

911 calls released from SouthPark construction site fire
Cleanup underway after storms bring damage to Salisbury
Cleanup underway after storms bring damage to Salisbury
Storms take down trees, knock out power to thousands Monday night
3-alarm fire destroys southeast Charlotte prep school, no injuries reported
No injuries after large fire breaks out at Charlotte prep school