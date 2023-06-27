PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NCHP: Driver will be charged after construction worker killed in Catawba Co. crash

Troopers said the workers were struck around 3:35 p.m., killing one and sending the other to the hospital in serious condition.
No other information was immediately available.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The driver involved in a Monday crash that killed a construction worker in Catawba County will be charged, authorities said.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol couldn’t share what the specific charges will be because they are meeting with the driver’s attorney on Wednesday.

According to the highway patrol, N.C. 150 at Vinewood Road in Catawba County was temporarily shut down due to the fatal crash.

Troopers said a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on N.C. 150 and hit two construction workers that were in the road moving traffic cones.

According to the highway patrol, the workers were struck around 3:35 p.m., killing one and sending the other to the hospital in serious condition. Ryan Scott Tanner, 23, of Valdese, died at the scene.

The driver of the Equinox, Jerry Lee Johnson, 80, of Sherrills Ford, was not injured, according to troopers.

Troopers said alcohol was not a contributing factor.

The road was marked as a construction zone. A member of the flag crew, who was almost hit, was in the road with a stop sign and motioning traffic to move over.

During the on-scene investigation, the road was closed in the area for two hours.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
Crews investigating cause of large fire at Gaston Co. lithium plant
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
A portion of Charlotte Preparatory School was destroyed in a fire late Monday night.
No injuries after large fire breaks out at Charlotte prep school
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for multiple counties
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for multiple counties
The impacted areas appear to be in the Steele Creek area and along the North Carolina/South...
Snake cause of massive power outage in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Lancaster County.
Coroner: Lancaster man dies in crash on Fork Hill Road
The crash has closed a part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte.
CMPD: ‘Serious traffic accident’ closes part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte
The crash has closed a part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte.
CMPD: ‘Serious traffic accident’ closes part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte
Coroner: Lancaster man dies in crash on Fork Hill Road