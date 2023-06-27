Multiple lanes closed on I-85 after crash, fuel spill in north Charlotte
Two southbound lanes are shut down near the North Graham Street exit.
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fuel spill has closed part of I-85 in north Charlotte on Tuesday morning.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), two southbound lanes are closed near Exit 40 at North Graham Street after a crash led to a diesel fuel spill.
The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the incident happened just before 8 a.m.
NCDOT said the roadway is expected to reopen by 11 a.m.
Drivers in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.
Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.
Watch continuous live news coverage below:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.