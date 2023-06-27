PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Multiple lanes closed on I-85 after crash, fuel spill in north Charlotte

A crash that led to a diesel fuel spill on I-85 has shut down two lanes in north Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fuel spill has closed part of I-85 in north Charlotte on Tuesday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), two southbound lanes are closed near Exit 40 at North Graham Street after a crash led to a diesel fuel spill.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the incident happened just before 8 a.m.

NCDOT said the roadway is expected to reopen by 11 a.m.

Drivers in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

