“Mrs. Clean”, longtime #TeamMolly member, passes away from breast cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’d laughingly, lovingly, called her, “Mrs. Clean.” She gave herself the nickname after losing her hair to chemo in her breast cancer battle. Donna Sinagra was diagnosed in late 2019, then battled cancer during 2020, when the rest of the world shut down for COVID.

Donna was a member of #TeamMolly, and loved the Pink Cupcake Walk.

Her mom emailed today.

“I sadly have to tell you that my daughter, Donna Sinagra (Mrs. Clean), lost her battle with cancer last Thursday, on June 22nd,” Terry Sinagra wrote. “She loved the connection she had with fighting for this cause, and the Pink Cupcake Walk morning, and the Go Jen Go! Foundation.”

Terry’s email hit hard. Donna has been a huge presence and example of why we were always out there, walking and loving Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters. She was proud to show off her bald head, talk about her fight, and extra-super proud when she wrapped up her treatment and could ring the bell.

This is what Donna said in 2020, when we first met:

“I always wanted to participate in a breast cancer walk in honor of my mom, who is a survivor. Every time October came around, I always forgot to sign up. Then, towards the end of 2019, I was diagnosed with breast cancer myself. That sparked a new fire for me to not only take care of what needed to be done, but to also participate with #TeamMolly, too, for my own fight. I’m doing this not only for myself and my mom, but to help others not as fortunate as myself to get the care they need in order to beat this.”

Donna worked at Apple in SouthPark in south Charlotte. One of her co-workers also emailed today. He said: “Donna loved fighting for this cause. We, at Apple SouthPark, were supportive, proud of her, and loved her very much.”

I hate writing this. Hate knowing Donna won’t be with us at this year’s walk on October 7th. If you know you want to join us -- we’ll be shouting out Donna’s name for sure because anyone who knew her knows she’ll be there with us in spirit -- you can sign up to join us on this link.

Registrations are OPEN >> https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Charlotte/TasteofCharlotteCupcakeWalk

Terry... we’re so sorry. Your daughter was a positive force who could laugh at herself and rally us all. She is one of the many reasons we’ll be out there again this October.

