Lancaster County crash leaves one dead, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash Monday in Lancaster County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around noon on Fork Hill Road about five miles north of Kershaw.

According to troopers, a 2022 Dodge tow truck was heading north on Fork Hill Road and a 2000 Chevy truck was heading south when it crossed the center line and hit the tow truck head-on.

The driver of the tow truck wasn’t hurt. The driver of the truck died on scene, troopers said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

No further details were immediately made available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.