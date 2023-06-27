PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Fayetteville officer hurt after falling into sinkhole

Fayetteville sinkhole
Fayetteville sinkhole(WRAL News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer is hurt after falling into a sinkhole that opened up this morning.

WRAL says a police officer is expected to be okay after falling into a sinkhole where a tractor-trailer crashed in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department says it and NCDOT is setting detours for drivers to take around a sinkhole at a construction site at Raeford Road at 71st School Road and Graham Road.

Officials say Raeford Road at 71st School Road and Graham Road are shut down, and a timeline for a repair is not known.

Tractor-Trailor in sinkhole
Tractor-Trailor in sinkhole(WRAL News)

Updates will be shared as they are provided.

