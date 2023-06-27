PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Dallas, NC police asking residents to stay inside

A K9 track is underway.
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Dallas Police Department in Gaston County are asking some residents to stay inside.

The department is tracking someone with a K9 in the area of the Summey Farm neighborhood, they said in a Facebook post.

The neighborhood is located off Dallas-Cherryville Highway.

WBTV is working to confirm more information. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app and watch continuing news coverage below:

