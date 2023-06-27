PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash reported near Mountain Island Lake bridge, traffic slowed

The incident happened at the intersection of Highways 16 and 273.
A crash is slowing traffic in Gaston County just past the Mountain Island Lake bridge.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash near a Gaston County intersection is slowing traffic on Tuesday morning.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Highways 16 and 273, just past the Mountain Island Lake bridge on the Gaston County side.

It is not yet known what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Traffic maps show the crash is slowing travel through the area.

Drivers in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

