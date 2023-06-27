PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

If you are borrowing a friend's card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - Costco is reminding shoppers that it’s a members-only club.

Taking the hint from Netflix, Costco is cutting down on membership sharing.



Employees will be stationed at self-checkout lines to check member ID cards.

Costco said non-members shouldn’t get the same benefits as card holders, and membership fees play a big role in the company being able to offer low prices.

Netflix started the trend by stopping password sharing for people who don’t share a roof.

