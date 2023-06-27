PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Coroner: Lancaster man dies in crash on Fork Hill Road

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Lancaster County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Lancaster County.(WRDW)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A Lancaster man died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Heath Springs, officials said.

According to Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese, the crash happened on Fork Hill Road and involved a pickup truck and a rollback.

The driver of a pickup truck, Wylie Stewart, 58, was pronounced dead on the scene, the coroner said.

No other details were immediately available.

