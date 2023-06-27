Coroner: Lancaster man dies in crash on Fork Hill Road

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A Lancaster man died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Heath Springs, officials said.

According to Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese, the crash happened on Fork Hill Road and involved a pickup truck and a rollback.

The driver of a pickup truck, Wylie Stewart, 58, was pronounced dead on the scene, the coroner said.

No other details were immediately available.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

