CMPD: ‘Serious traffic accident’ closes part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route for the afternoon commute.
Six people were injured in the crash, according to Medic.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has closed a portion of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Medic says one person had life-threatening injuries, while another had serious injuries. Both were taken to Atrium CMC Main.

Four more people had minor injuries, according to Medic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route for the afternoon commute.

