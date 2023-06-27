City of Salisbury asks residents to be patient as storm clean up continues

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - City officials in Salisbury say crews are working as quickly as they can to open streets and clear debris from the storm that rolled through the city on Monday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bailey Teixeira, Solid Waste Operations Manager for the City of Salisbury, spoke with WBTV about the impact of the storm and the efforts to clean it all up.

On the significance of the storm and the damage

“The damage was pretty significant over 20 city blocks. There was downed trees, downed powerlines, multiple trash cans were knocked over, trash was spilled down the streets. There was minimal flooding. We cut approximately 25 trees and took out 26 loads of tree debris which is approximately a quarter of what we do in a month, on average.”

Crews worked late and started again early

“The first calls started coming in last night after 9:00. We had crews come in and they were here until about 11:30 last night and we reconvened and the earliest crews came in at 5:30 this morning and started cutting trees and moving them out of the roadways.”

Advice to residents

“If there’s barricades, please avoid those roads, give our crews space to work. We are working on opening all roadways and Duke is working on restoring power to everybody that hasn’t been restored yet. I have not heard the latest estimate.”

“There are still a lot of lines down in the roads. If you see them, don’t touch.”

Help for displaced residents

“There were at least 4 homes to my knowledge that Red Cross did come and assist those residents. The damage to those homes was significant.”

Summing up

“Our crews are out there trying to get the roads open. Duke is out there trying to get the power back on. It’s going to take time but we are working on it.”

