About 3,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - About 3,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Monday night in Salisbury, according to outage maps.

Strong storms swept through Salisbury just after 8:30 p.m., bringing down trees and power lines, and blocking several streets.

6 people were displaced when a tree fell on a structure in the 400 block of N. Main St. Trees were also down on house on N. Ellis St., W. Franklin St., and several other locations.

Tree blocking N. Ellis St., Salisbury. pic.twitter.com/QnJf4jbMUy — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) June 27, 2023

The power outages affected stoplights at several intersections. Firefighters had to respond to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center to help people stuck inside an elevator.

According to Duke Energy, power is estimated to be restored in the area around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.