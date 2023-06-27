PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
About 3,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Salisbury

Trees and powerlines are down across the city.
A tree fell on a car and a house on N. Ellis St. on Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - About 3,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Monday night in Salisbury, according to outage maps.

Strong storms swept through Salisbury just after 8:30 p.m., bringing down trees and power lines, and blocking several streets.

6 people were displaced when a tree fell on a structure in the 400 block of N. Main St. Trees were also down on house on N. Ellis St., W. Franklin St., and several other locations.

The power outages affected stoplights at several intersections. Firefighters had to respond to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center to help people stuck inside an elevator.

According to Duke Energy, power is estimated to be restored in the area around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

