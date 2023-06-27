About 3,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - About 3,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in Salisbury after severe weather rolled through the area Monday night, according to outage maps.

Duke Energy has yet to release a cause of the outages, according to outage maps.

Power is estimated to be restored in the area around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Strong storms swept through Salisbury just after 8:30 p.m., bringing down trees and power lines, and blocking several streets.

6 people were displaced when a tree fell on a structure in the 400 block of N. Main St. Trees were also down on house on N. Ellis St., W. Franklin St., and several other locations.’

The power outages affected stoplights at several intersections. Firefighters had to respond to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center to help people stuck inside an elevator.

