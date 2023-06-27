3-alarm fire breaks out in southeast Charlotte, CFD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters were called out to a three-alarm fire Monday night in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire is happening on Boyce Road near Charlotte Preparatory School.

WBTV has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.