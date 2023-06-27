PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
3-alarm fire breaks out in southeast Charlotte, CFD says

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters were called out to a three-alarm fire Monday night in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire is happening on Boyce Road near Charlotte Preparatory School.

WBTV has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

