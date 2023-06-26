Woman charged after head-on crash with police car in China Grove

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the China Grove Police Department was the victim of a head-on crash with an impaired driver, police say.

According to the report, just after midnight on Friday, Sgt. Vail with China Grove PD was on patrol on Highway 29 at Coach Deal Drive when his patrol car was hit head-on by a car driven by Tinsley Nicholson-Battle.

Nicholson-Battle was driving north in the southbound lane on Highway 29 when she reportedly hit Sgt. Vail’s patrol car stopped at the intersection.

Sgt. Vail was evaluated and released from Atrium Health on Lane St. in Kannapolis.

Nicholson-Battle was charged with driving while impaired. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

