Vi Lyles seeking fourth term as Charlotte mayor

Mayor Vi Lyles said she will seek re-election.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is seeking a fourth term in office.

In a video message posted on social media, Lyles – first elected mayor in November 2017 – announced she would seek re-election.

A tweet accompanying the video message said “Let’s finish what we started!”

Lyles touted progress in jobs and affordable housing in a news release sent out Monday afternoon, as well as the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative.

“When I first ran for mayor, it was to make Charlotte a city where people could live and work – to make the Queen City a place for opportunity,” Lyles said in a statement. “As mayor, I am so proud of what we accomplished by working together. Let’s finish what we started.”

Prior to becoming mayor, Lyles was elected Mayor Pro Tem in 2015 and served two consecutive terms in an at-large seat on the Charlotte City Council.

