PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power.

The order follows the court’s rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold pending the decision in Alabama.

In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled that the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted, in violation of the landmark federal Voting Rights Act.

About a third of Louisiana’s residents are Black. More than one in four Alabamians are Black.

The justices put the Louisiana case on hold and allowed the state’s challenged map to be used in last year’s elections after they agreed to hear the Alabama case.

The case had separately been appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The justices said that appeal now could go forward in advance of next year’s congressional elections.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Green’s Lunch opened in 1926 and has been run by the same family since 1975.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
No injuries reported after large fire breaks out at Gaston Co. lithium plant
Downed power lines
More than 800 southwest Charlotte customers without power

Latest News

Officials provide update on fire at Gaston County lithium plant
Crews responding to Gaston County lithium plant fire
Crews responding to Gaston County lithium plant fire
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure
Charlotte City Council expected to expand youth-advocate programs
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant