Still cleaning up from last week’s storm, Cabarrus and Rowan residents don’t want to see more bad weather

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - In Rowan and Cabarrus counties, where many folks dealt with strong storms last week, they say they are hoping to avoid more of the same today.

In those counties there are two roads still closed and clean up that needs to take place.

W. 22nd Street in Kannapolis is a busy street, and it’s near a lot of apartments. It was one area that saw a lot of flooding last Wednesday, and the road is still closed today.

One mother said she thinks crews have one a good job in the last few days to try and make this area less likely to flood.

“The day after they went out there and dug the tunnel out under there, but they are supposed to keep it cleared but they haven’t until recently because of the incident,” Ashley Wunderlin said.

Also in Kannapolis, Cadillac Street is closed near Buick Street.

Further north in Salisbury there’s still a lot of clean up that needs to take place.

A large tree and several branches came down just in front of two apartment buildings on Mahaley Avenue. A few miles from there, a large tree on saturated ground fell over and crushed a gazebo on Hurley Park.

Crews were working today to clean up that mess.

