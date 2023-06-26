PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Snake cause of massive power outage in southwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A snake was the cause of a massive weekend power outage in southwest Charlotte, crews said.

Power was restored after about 16,000 southwest Charlotte area Duke Energy customers lost power Sunday night, according to outage maps.

Duke Energy said a snake got into the transmission, which caused the outages in the area.

Steele Creek toward the state line appeared to be the area most impacted.

Customers can keep up with the latest power outages in North Carolina and South Carolina by clicking here.

