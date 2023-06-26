Snake cause of massive power outage in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A snake was the cause of a massive weekend power outage in southwest Charlotte, crews said.

Power was restored after about 16,000 southwest Charlotte area Duke Energy customers lost power Sunday night, according to outage maps.

Duke Energy said a snake got into the transmission, which caused the outages in the area.

Steele Creek toward the state line appeared to be the area most impacted.

