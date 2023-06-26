Rowan County investment grant program boosts business expansions

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gildan Yarns, Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC, and New York Air Brake established businesses in Rowan County, were honored as recipients of these grants to facilitate their business expansions.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Investment Grant Program recently distributed grant payments to three prominent employers in the area. Gildan Yarns, Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC, and New York Air Brake established businesses in Rowan County, were honored as recipients of these grants to facilitate their business expansions.

According to the Rowan EDC, the program aims to stimulate growth by providing financial support for qualifying projects, including new construction or equipment and the creation of new jobs. 

Through these grants, Rowan County encourages and incentivizes the progress and development of local businesses.

Rowan County Vice-Chairman, Jim Greene, expressed the county’s gratitude and appreciation during the presentation of the Gildan Yarns check.

In his remarks, Commissioner Greene acknowledged the company’s positive impact on the local community, emphasizing their contribution to the well-being of Rowan County’s citizens. He extended his thanks to Gildan Yarns for their choice to establish and operate their business within the county, highlighting their profitability and the mutual benefits derived from their presence.

Greene underscored the county’s recognition of all of our existing industries as valued and valuable partners in Rowan County’s economic growth and prosperity.

