PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police make arrest in killing of Charlotte Amazon truck driver

The reason why the shooting happened is unknown.
Ilkhom Shodiev was driving an Amazon truck on Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County, Calif., when he was shot, CBS affiliate KOVR reported.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in California have made an arrest in the killing of a Charlotte Amazon truck driver earlier this month.

Ilkhom Shodiev was driving an Amazon truck on Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County, Calif., when he was shot, CBS affiliate KOVR reported.

He lost control and veered off the freeway and crashed into a building. Shodiev died at the hospital.

“We’re saddened by this horrific act of violence, and our thoughts are with the driver’s family during this difficult time,” Alisa Carroll, Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement.

The reason why the shooting happened is unknown.

“It was heartbreaking, especially considering the way it happened,” said friend Aziz Azami.

Azami says he and Shodiev met nearly two years ago.

“He was a person who would engage with any person and have the topic of conversation,” Azami said.

This weekend, 29-year-old Andrew Watson was arrested and charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.

Azami says this past weekend, Sodiev was buried in his home in Tajikistan. He and his wife moved to Charlotte four years ago, friends say, to live the American dream.

“He had big plans for kids. Used to spend a lot of time on the playground here nearby,” Azami said. “He was a historian, liked to talk about history a lot. He had some good business plans, he wanted to open a restaurant here in Charlotte.”

Now, the community is standing by this family.

A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $100,000.

“Whenever you needed something, he was right there. It shows how people are appreciating him,” Azami added.

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating a motive.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Green’s Lunch opened in 1926 and has been run by the same family since 1975.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure
Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
Crews investigating cause of large fire at Gaston Co. lithium plant
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
The mountains probably escape the worst of the storms this afternoon/evening, but just about...
First Alert Weather Day: Large hail, damaging wind possible later today

Latest News

In Salisbury a large tree and several branches crashed in the front yard of apartment buildings...
Cabarrus, Rowan Co. residents still cleaning up after last week’s storm
The impacted areas appear to be in the Steele Creek area and along the North Carolina/South...
Snake cause of massive power outage in southwest Charlotte
Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
Crews investigating cause of large fire at Gaston Co. lithium plant
The Johnston YMCA is expected to remain open until the end of the year.
NoDa group hoping to preserve community space at Johnston YMCA