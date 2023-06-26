Police make arrest in killing of Charlotte Amazon truck driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in California have made an arrest in the killing of a Charlotte Amazon truck driver earlier this month.

Ilkhom Shodiev was driving an Amazon truck on Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County, Calif., when he was shot, CBS affiliate KOVR reported.

He lost control and veered off the freeway and crashed into a building. Shodiev died at the hospital.

“We’re saddened by this horrific act of violence, and our thoughts are with the driver’s family during this difficult time,” Alisa Carroll, Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement.

The reason why the shooting happened is unknown.

“It was heartbreaking, especially considering the way it happened,” said friend Aziz Azami.

Azami says he and Shodiev met nearly two years ago.

“He was a person who would engage with any person and have the topic of conversation,” Azami said.

This weekend, 29-year-old Andrew Watson was arrested and charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.

Azami says this past weekend, Sodiev was buried in his home in Tajikistan. He and his wife moved to Charlotte four years ago, friends say, to live the American dream.

“He had big plans for kids. Used to spend a lot of time on the playground here nearby,” Azami said. “He was a historian, liked to talk about history a lot. He had some good business plans, he wanted to open a restaurant here in Charlotte.”

Now, the community is standing by this family.

A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $100,000.

“Whenever you needed something, he was right there. It shows how people are appreciating him,” Azami added.

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating a motive.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.