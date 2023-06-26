PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police identify woman killed in southwest Charlotte shooting

The shooting happened in a neighborhood off Nations Ford Road.
Police were called to Nations Drive early Saturday morning for a deadly shooting.
Police were called to Nations Drive early Saturday morning for a deadly shooting.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the person killed in a weekend shooting in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood that left another person injured.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Nations Drive, right off Nations Ford Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people had been shot. A woman died at the scene, according to Medic, and a man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

According to CMPD, the woman has been identified as Karlos Gregory, 63.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. Detective Overman is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or online at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

