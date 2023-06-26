NoDa group hoping to preserve community space at Johnston YMCA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community leaders in NoDa are expressing their concerns after the announcement that the Johnston YMCA is closing at the end of the year.

Last month, they sold the property to a developer.

Now, the NoDa Neighborhood and Business Association is making requests regarding the future of the YMCA space.

Krysten Reilly, president of the NoDa NBA, shared that the Johnston YMCA brings a community feel to the area.

“Everyone uses that space as a picnic space. They bring their dogs there, they bring their kids there. So losing that valuable green space and a huge part of our tree canopy is very concerning,” said Reilly.

With the fate of the property in limbo, the organization is hoping to start a dialogue with the YMCA and city officials to find a solution that helps everyone.

The Neighborhood and Business Association shared their requests and concerns on social media.

“It’s just like a last effort to talk to some representatives from there to hopefully hold on to some amenities that we really, really need. We severely lack space that should be required for a healthy community. So that’s the biggest ask that we’re asking for is to at least give that portion of the land back to the community,” explained Reilly.

Some of the other requests include asking the city to preserve amenities on the property, including the building’s facade.

With the fast pace of the Davidson Street area, Andrew Draskoeics said the Johnston YMCA is a place where he and his puppy can slow down.

“This was definitely a spot that when I was looking around to pick a spot to live, this definitely was a highlight with wide open space and you can bring your dog here and relax on the weekend,” said Drakoeics.

Drakoeics, a Johnston YMCA member, says he’s disappointed to hear the news of the property being sold.

“I mean I don’t know what they’re putting here, but there’s plenty of other developments that are kind of getting brought up around the area,” Drakoeics said.

WBTV shared these concerns with the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. They released a statement stating, in part:

“We have signed an agreement with a developer and the developer will oversee any plans regarding the future of the property.

We remain committed to serving north Charlotte through youth-focused programming activities that will take place In collaboration with community partners.”

NoDa NBA also expressed how with the YMCA closing, some parents will be left without daycare and the community without a public gym.

As of now, there’s still no word on what will take the place of the YMCA, which is planned to remain open until the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.