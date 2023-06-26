NCHP: Construction worker killed, another injured in Catawba Co. collision

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A construction worker was killed and another was injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Catawba County, troopers said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, N.C. 150 at Vinewood Road is shut down due to the fatal crash as of 5 p.m. It’s expected to remain closed for at least the next two hours.

Troopers said the workers were struck around 3:35 p.m., killing one and sending the other to the hospital in serious condition.

No other information was immediately available.

