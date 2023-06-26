PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 4 rescued from boat in distress on Catawba River

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people had to be rescued from the Catawba River overnight.

Medic says this happened behind a home on Bracebridge Court. That’s off of Dixie River Road.

Officials say Steele Creek Fire and Charlotte Fire were called to help for a boat in distress.

According to Medic, crews were able to rescue those four people and no one had to be taken to the hospital.

