Man on motorcycle killed in Statesville crash, driver of Infiniti charged with DWI

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 48-year-old Statesville man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Statesville.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Buffalo Shoals Road near Old Mountain Road.

Troopers said a 2007 Infiniti G35 was traveling east on Buffalo Shoals Road, tried to turn left into a gas station and turned in front of a westbound 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Harley Davidson, Chad Jeremy Hart, was taken to a Charlotte hospital where he died early Sunday morning. Hart was ejected from the motorcycle, troopers said.

The driver of the Infiniti, George Lee, 28, was not injured.

According to a news release, the initial investigation indicates impairment to be a contributing factor. Lee was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. He received a $15,000 secured bond. Additional charges are pending upon completion of the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office.

During the on-scene investigation, the road was closed in the area for about an hour.

