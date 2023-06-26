PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Iredell County woman crowned Miss North Carolina 2023

Taylor Loyd won a $20,000 scholarship and will represent NC in the Miss USA competition.
Taylor Loyd was crowned this year's Miss North Carolina over the weekend.
Taylor Loyd was crowned this year's Miss North Carolina over the weekend.(PAGEANTPICS.COM/LENN LONG PHOTOGRAPHY)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - A young woman from Iredell County was named Miss North Carolina over the weekend.

Taylor Loyd, who is from Mooresville but competed as Miss Statesville, was given the crown on Saturday evening at the High Point Theater.

Along with the title, she was also awarded a $20,000 scholarship and will represent North Carolina in the Miss USA competition.

The following ladies rounded out the top five:

  • 1st Runner Up: Miss Durham - Abby Britt
  • 2nd Runner Up: Miss Sandhills - Hannah Welborn-Lewis
  • 3rd Runner Up: Miss Queen City - Keelie Jones
  • 4th Runner Up: Maura Westbrook

The Miss NC organization said Loyd promoted her community service initiative “Healing Hearts Through the Arts,” which uses art to promote mental health and wellbeing, and also performed an operatic vocal from ‘Romeo et Juliette’ during the competition.

Loyd also won the Karen Bloomquist Elson Rookie Scholarship, which is worth $1,000.

Related: Newly crowned Miss North Carolina Collegiate America helping others

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Green’s Lunch opened in 1926 and has been run by the same family since 1975.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure
Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
Crews contain large fire at Gaston Co. lithium plant
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Downed power lines
More than 800 southwest Charlotte customers without power

Latest News

Crews responding to Gaston County lithium plant fire
Crews responding to Gaston County lithium plant fire
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure
Officials provide update on fire at Gaston County lithium plant
Charlotte City Council expected to expand youth-advocate programs
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant