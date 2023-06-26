First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch active for mulitple counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of severe storms.

4:50 p.m. update: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Alexander, Anson, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Richmond, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly and Union County in NC until 11:00 pm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 p.m. for the northern row of counties in North Carolina. That includes Alleghany, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties. An extension or new severe thunderstorm watch is still possible for the WBTV viewing area this evening.

Damaging wind and large hail are the primary threats expected Monday evening. (Source: WBTV)

Storms are expected to fire up in the next few hours, first across the mountains and foothills as individual storms, bringing the large hail and isolated tornado threat before merging into a complex of storms.

Then, the storms are expected to transition into mainly a damaging wind and hail threat. The storms will then move off to the east/southeast, although a few thunderstorms/showers will be possible after/behind the first storms develop.

Otherwise, we will get a little break from the heat and humidity through mid-week after the cold front clears the area tonight. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. but humidity will be lower.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the mid-80s. Friday, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon but most of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Eric Garlick

