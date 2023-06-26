PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Large hail, damaging wind possible later today

Today will be hot before showers and storms move through this afternoon and evening.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of severe late-day storms.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday due to the threat of severe weather and showers and storms in the forecast.

  • First Alert Weather Day: Late-day severe storms possible today
  • Middle of the week: Lots of sunshine and seasonal temperatures
  • Late Week: Hot: Hot 90s, few storms possible starting Friday

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of severe late-day storms.

Afternoon and evening storms could bring severe weather today
Afternoon and evening storms could bring severe weather today(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Storms fired up in the mountains and foothills pre-dawn today and a few even survived through the afternoon. Those are currently quiet and should stay that way through the early-mid afternoon.

Clouds leftover from the early-morning storms will be slow to burn off, but once they do, we’ll heat up to near 90 degrees under mostly sunny midday skies. That will be the fuel for the late-day storms, with the greatest risk for severe weather likely setting up along and southeast of Interstate 85.

These storms would most likely include damaging wind gusts and potentially large hail. Lightning and heavy downpours will also be a factor and an isolated tornado is possible.

This severe weather threat will wind down and after sunset and once skies clear tonight, lows will drop back into the mild 60s.

highs
highs(WBTV First Alert Weather)

The midweek period will be dominated by mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm weather with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and very little chance for much rain.

On Friday, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon but most of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible both weekend afternoons with highs in the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Green’s Lunch opened in 1926 and has been run by the same family since 1975.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure
Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
Crews contain large fire at Gaston Co. lithium plant
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Downed power lines
More than 800 southwest Charlotte customers without power

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms, chance for severe weather Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Large hail, damaging wind possible later today
More than 100 flights had already been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport by...
More than 100 flights delayed, others canceled at Charlotte airport as weather threatens
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of severe storms.
Severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening