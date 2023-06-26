First Alert Weather Day: Large hail, damaging wind possible later today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday due to the threat of severe weather and showers and storms in the forecast.

First Alert Weather Day: Late-day severe storms possible today

Middle of the week: Lots of sunshine and seasonal temperatures

Late Week: Hot: Hot 90s, few storms possible starting Friday

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of severe late-day storms.

Afternoon and evening storms could bring severe weather today (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Storms fired up in the mountains and foothills pre-dawn today and a few even survived through the afternoon. Those are currently quiet and should stay that way through the early-mid afternoon.

Clouds leftover from the early-morning storms will be slow to burn off, but once they do, we’ll heat up to near 90 degrees under mostly sunny midday skies. That will be the fuel for the late-day storms, with the greatest risk for severe weather likely setting up along and southeast of Interstate 85.

These storms would most likely include damaging wind gusts and potentially large hail. Lightning and heavy downpours will also be a factor and an isolated tornado is possible.

This severe weather threat will wind down and after sunset and once skies clear tonight, lows will drop back into the mild 60s.

highs (WBTV First Alert Weather)

The midweek period will be dominated by mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm weather with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and very little chance for much rain.

On Friday, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon but most of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible both weekend afternoons with highs in the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Hope you have a great week!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

