Crooks offer delivery driver $24 for $67 worth of pizza, he refuses, they steal pizzas and run away

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Lafayette St.
The incident happened in the 1000 block of Lafayette St.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say three juveniles tried to negotiate a better price for a pizza order from a delivery driver before they grabbed the order and ran off.

The incident happened Saturday night just before 11:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lafayette St.

According to the report, a driver from Marco’s Pizza was delivering an order of three large pepperoni and extra cheese pizzas, along with two Starry two liter soft drinks. When he got out of the car with the order, three juveniles were waiting.

Police say the juveniles offered the driver $24 for the order, which was valued at $67. When the driver refused to accept the offer, one of the juveniles yelled “get ‘em,” and they grabbed the order and ran off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant, no injuries reported
Crews responding to Gaston County lithium plant fire
Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant