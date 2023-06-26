Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters were called out to a large plant fire in Gaston County on Monday morning.

According to Gaston County Communications, a fire was reported at Livent Corporation, a lithium plant in Bessemer City, just before 1:30 a.m.

Kings Mountain Highway is shut down from Lewis Farm Road to 14th Street while crews work to control the situation.

According to the city’s website, the plant is a leading source of lithium-ion battery technology, producing components for the electric vehicle industry.

County officials said no evacuations have been deemed necessary in the area.

This is a developing story.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.