PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant

The fire was reported at Livent Corp. in Bessemer City early Monday morning.
Firefighters are battling a large lithium plant fire that broke out in Bessemer City early Monday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters were called out to a large plant fire in Gaston County on Monday morning.

According to Gaston County Communications, a fire was reported at Livent Corporation, a lithium plant in Bessemer City, just before 1:30 a.m.

Kings Mountain Highway is shut down from Lewis Farm Road to 14th Street while crews work to control the situation.

According to the city’s website, the plant is a leading source of lithium-ion battery technology, producing components for the electric vehicle industry.

County officials said no evacuations have been deemed necessary in the area.

This is a developing story.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green’s Lunch opened in 1926 and has been run by the same family since 1975.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
Residents living in Pineville share concerns about Carowinds’ 50 Nights of Fire
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Downed power lines
More than 800 southwest Charlotte customers without power
A Walmart shopper helped return $2,000 they found left in a shopping cart.
Good Samaritan returns $2,000 found left behind in Walmart shopping cart

Latest News

Crews responding to Gaston County lithium plant fire
Crews responding to Gaston County lithium plant fire
The impacted areas appear to be in the Steele Creek area and along the North Carolina/South...
About 16,000 southwest Charlotte area Duke Energy customers without power
The crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on Buffalo Shoals Road near Old Mountain Road.
Man on motorcycle killed in Statesville crash, driver of Infiniti charged with DWI
Green’s Lunch opened in 1926 and has been run by the same family since 1975.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant announces upcoming closure